Iowa farmers urged to place propane orders now

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is urging farmers and agribusinesses to evaluate how much propane they’ll need to meet grain drying and home and livestock heating demands this fall and winter.

“The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship works closely with the Governor’s Office, the Iowa Department of Transportation, the Iowa Propane and Gas Association, and other industry stakeholders to monitor growing season conditions and potential impacts to the harvest season,” Naig said. “It’s important for farmers and rural residents to start evaluating their propane needs early and get contracts in place with their suppliers now. I also encourage farmers to take advantage of early booking discounts and top off their propane tanks before harvest begins.”

Propane users should anticipate, and suppliers should make plans, to accommodate increased propane demands this fall. High-moisture corn must be dried before the grain can be stored in the bin to prevent quality issues. The Propane Education and Research Council has created a grain dryer propane use calculator to help farmers determine how much propane they may need this fall. The calculator can be found here. Enter the number of acres, the average anticipated yield per acre, and how much moisture you may need to be removed from the crop to estimate how many gallons of propane may be needed.

The National Propane Gas Association has developed an “ABCs of Supply Preparation” checklist to guide propane suppliers through demand, supply, logistics, storage, and customer considerations to help plan their fall inventories. Suppliers can track Iowa propane demands, inventory levels and prices by clicking here.

The ISU Extension and Outreach Grain Quality Initiative also has resources available to assist farmers and agribusinesses.

In the fall of 2019, Iowa experienced a propane shortage when grain drying demands caused by the late planting season coincided with an early cold snap that increased livestock and home heating needs.

Secretary Naig and his department convened a group of propane stakeholders, including state lawmakers, the Iowa Propane Gas Association, propane suppliers, and several agricultural groups to take action to prevent supply issues from happening in the future.

Any farmers or agribusinesses that experience propane shortages should call 515-242-6239 or 515-564-1260 and/or email paul.ovrom@iowaagriculture.gov or dgrooms@iapropane.org.

