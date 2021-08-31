Ida’s still risky, Kate no threat, Africa could spawn Larry

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Ida isn’t quite done with the United States, dumping bands of rain from the Gulf Coast into New England. The National Weather Service says an area of central Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and western Maryland could get the most rainfall Tuesday, with 6-10 inches and flash-flooding predicted. Wind gusts of more than 30 mph and even tornadoes are possible in eastern Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. As for other storms, the National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Kate is no threat to Atlantic shores, and they’re monitoring a tropical depression brewing off the coast of Africa that could earn the name Larry.