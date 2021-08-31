Hawks set for fans return to Kinnick in opener with Indiana

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – Last season Kinnick Stadium looked like a ghost town on gamedays, save for a smattering of a few hundred players, friends, and family. That all changes on Saturday.

“It was very weird,” Iowa junior running back Tyler Goodson said of the empty stadiums, “Just going in there and seeing family, which was a good thing, was weird.”

“It was definitely an eerie feeling,” agreed tight end Sam LaPorta, “Especially when they were pumping in the noise, the fake noise.”

On Saturday there will be nothing fake about that roar as 70,000 fans will fill the empty seats for the first time in over 21 months.

“I feel like the environments going to be electric,” said junior linebacker Jack Campbell, “First game in front of fans in more than two years, it should be good.”

“Everybody's energy is going to be different,” added Goodson, “You're going to see a lot of guys jumping around, bouncing around.”

With a top 20 opponent in Indiana coming in led by an electric quarterback in Michael Pennix Jr. running the show, that energy will be key. That's especially true for an Iowa team that doesn't want to see some big goals derailed in week number one.

“We're aiming for the Big Ten Championship,” said LaPorta, “We want to go win the west and then win in Indianapolis.”