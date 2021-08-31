Data: Nearly 94 percent of counties in the US considered to be at high risk of transmitting COVID-19

UNDATED (WREX) — Nearly every county in the country is considered to be at high risk of transmitting COVID-19.

According to new data from the CDC, 3,021 of 3,219 counties in the U.S. are considered in the high risk warning level of transmitting the virus, or 93.82%.

Here’s a look at the stats of all 3,219 counties the CDC has data from:

High: 3,021 counties (93.82%)

Substantial: 91 counties (2.83%)

Moderate: 22 counties (0.68%)

Low: 85 counties (2.64%)

It’s been about a month since the CDC reversed course on some masking guidelines saying that that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

It further narrowed that guidance to counties that have substantial or high risk of transmission of COVID-19. The guidance looks at where new cases are more than 50 per 100,000 people or where the 7-day positivity rates are more than 8%.

In Iowa, 96 of 99 counties are currently considered to be at high risk of transmitting the virus. According to the CDC, Hancock County is at substantial risk, and Adair and Osceola Counties are at moderate risk.

The CDC's map shows many of Nebraska's counties as blue. According to the Associated Press, this is due to a scarcity of data reporting from Nebraska since the state stopped updating its COVID-19 dashboard website. Health officials have warned that COVID-19 levels in the state could be much higher than what the reported numbers show.