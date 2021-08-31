Court meeting over whether EU or Polish law has primacy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court is due to convene and could finally give its postponed ruling on whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the country. The ruling is expected to define the future relationship of the EU member nation with the rest of the bloc. The court, which is largely made up of judges nominated by Poland’s conservative nationalist ruling party, agreed to examine the matter at the request of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He asked for the review in March after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that EU law takes precedence over the Polish Constitution.