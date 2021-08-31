City engineers close Shaulis Rd.; to start phase one of Lost Island Theme Park road work

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - While the Lost Island Theme Park continues to progress, the city has closed Shaulis Rd. to make it amusement park-friendly.

The project estimating around $8.7 million, crews have torn down the road to start phase one of the road work portion. contractors started with working to raise the roads to make the creek water in the area can run under the road. From there, the next step would be to build a bridge and install it near the theme park entrance.

With the goal to make the roads fit for theme park traffic, the new design will keep Shaulis Rd. a two-lane road but left-turning lanes, a round-a-bout, and traffic lights will be installed too.

As more cones and detour signs get put up, Waterloo associate engineer, Matt Schindel, wants commuters to be aware of the closures and alternative routes.

"Right now it is from the Isle on Capri, they still have access to all the way to the highway is shut off to the public so the Isle and Lost Island Water Park have access still," Schindel said, "they detour up to the orange road and then down Hess since Hess is still open so I think it's like a mile south, a mile west and a mile back."

Recently start phase one of a four-phase project, Schindel says the plan to operate while keeping other entities open.

"To keep access to especially the casino and Lost Island and then once we get the first phase done and next year rolls around we will have to keep access to the new amusement park," Schindel said.

Schindel said the project can take two to three years to complete and they're fully prepared to be in construction when Lost Island theme park is set to open next spring.

The goal is to complete the roads by late 2022 or spring of 2023.