Census: Childless older women better off than older men

Older adults who are childless in the U.S. are more likely to be college educated, working and white than those with children. And their numbers are growing. A new Census Bureau report released Tuesday shows that 1 in 6 adults age 55 and older are childless. Childless older women appear to be better positioned than men when it comes to wealth and health. The study based on a 2018 survey was executed by the statistical agency to get a better understanding of childless adults since their numbers are growing due to declining marriage rates and an aging population.