Cedar Rapids schools add more COVID-19 protocols after first week of school

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Community School District parents received a letter on Tuesday explaining further COVID-19 mitigation efforts including a return to more specific contract tracing this fall.

Superintendent Noreen Bush wrote the letter to notify parents of the changes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. Bush said in the letter that even with 75 percent of district employees vaccinated, there is still a need for a shift in mitigation efforts due to students under 12 not being eligible for the vaccine.

Bush also said that the shift is coming after they received information from Linn County Public Health about COVID-19 cases within the district following the first week of school.

Effective Thursday, September 2, the district will conduct targeted contact tracing at the grade or classroom level, rather than a notification to the whole school. Elementary schools will shift to communication within a classroom and high schools will shift grade-level communication unless students are in a self-contained classroom setting.

Anyone within the district that tests positive will be required to isolate for 10 days. When the school notifies of a positive case, a family can choose for their student to quarantine for 14 days.

Earlier in August, the Iowa Department of Public Health released their COVID-19 guidelines for the fall. The department said that they would allow districts to make their own decisions about contact tracing and quarantining. Per state law, districts are unable to require masks, but they will still be required on school buses.

In the letter, the district is also announcing that there will not be any more all-school assemblies, but assemblies by grade are still allowed. Returning to the guidelines from last school year, volunteers and parents won't be allowed at elementary schools and all preschool home visits will now be virtual or outside.

CRCSD strongly encourages mask-wearing regardless of vaccination status despite not being able to require it.

You can read the letter here.