August Rain in New Hampton

The entire summer we have been talking about drought conditions across much of the state. Here is the latest Drought Monitor information. The updated information is released Thursday morning and it uses data up to Tuesday morning that week.

The map below shows how much rain has fallen during the month of August. The heaviest rain in the state was in northeast Iowa with a bullseye generally in Chickasaw County. So I thought I would take a look at some of the numbers for New Hampton.

The chart below shows the wettest August occurred in 1993 when 14.97"of rain fell.

In 2021, New Hampton had 14.13" of rain. The last time August was this wet we have to go back to 2007 when 14.43" of rain fell. During that year, there was one day that was very wet and made it into the top 10 wettest August days in New Hampton.

This year there were two days that were in the top 10. August 9 had 4.38" of rain while August 27 had 4.19".