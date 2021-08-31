Alliant Energy sends crews to Baton Rouge to help restore power, remove fallen trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Alliant Energy sent 125-150 employees and contractors, as well as equipment to Baton Rouge on Tuesday in response to Hurricane Ida. It's called mutual aid and it's an agreement between utility companies to send crews to help with storm restoration.

The Alliant Energy crews will be assisting Entergy Louisiana in restoring power to residential neighborhoods and businesses. The Louisiana utility company is reporting a million customers are without power.

MidAmerican also announced Tuesday they are sending employees and contractors to assist Entergy Louisiana for storm restoration.

Randy Bauer, director of operational services at Alliant Energy, explained the work that needs to be done and how their manpower will be used.

"Our team will be working on restoring distribution and services that would be in the neighborhoods and residential customers, business customers, that type of customer," Bauer said.

About 40 to 50 people left from 3 locations early Tuesday morning: Cedar Rapids, Grinnell and Burlington. Alliant Energy sent trucks that can get into backyards, dig holes, reset poles and lift linemen to repair powerlines.

"We went last year to Mississippi for hurricane restoration and on the way back, we stopped in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and did some ice storm restoration. We've gone to Florida. We've gone to New York for restoration so we don't do it every year but we've done it a handful of times," Bauer said.

Alliant Energy says it expects its crews to be in Louisiana for about 2 weeks.

Hurricane Ida has claimed the lives of at least 4 people and has left more than a million people without power, including the city of New Orleans.