Alicia Keys adapts ‘Girl On Fire’ into young adult novel

NEW YORK (AP) — For Alicia Keys, “Girl On Fire” isn’t just a million-selling single, but the title and inspiration for a young adult graphic novel scheduled for next year. HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that “Girl On Fire,” the story of 14-year-old Lolo Wright and her telekinetic powers, will come out March 1. The book is cowritten by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams. Keys is a 15-time Grammy winner and has also written the books “Tears for Water: Poetry & Lyrics” and the memoir “More Myself: A Journey.”