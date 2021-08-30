WATCH: Bahena Rivera sentenced to life in prison for murder of Mollie Tibbetts

KWWL News App users, watch here.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KWWL) -- Just over three months after Cristhian Bahena Rivera was convicted of First-Degree Murder in the 2018 death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, he has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Those three months since the guilty verdict on May 28 have been filled with developments from Bahena Rivera's defense attorneys.

Mollie Tibbetts' mother provided a victim impact statement during Monday's sentencing hearing.

Bahena Rivera was originally going to be sentenced on July 15, which turned into a hearing focused on evidence his attorneys were demanding from the prosecution after several updates in the case. Judge Yates delayed the sentencing to allow the defense to present what they called new evidence as a part of a motion for a new trial.

Bahena Rivera's defense attorneys claimed that other inmates had come forward and admitted to killing Tibbetts and suggested that the Xavior Harrelson missing person case was connected to this one.

During the trial, Bahena Rivera admitted to placing Tibbetts' body in a cornfield and covering it with stalks but testified that two masked men were to blame for her murder.

In court documents filed in July, defense attorneys presented a new theory in the case: that Tibbetts was killed by two men after being sold into sex trafficking. The defense identified James Lowe, 50, as a local sex trafficker who ran a "trap house" that an inmate claimed he saw Tibbetts in before she was killed by two other men under Lowe's orders.

The defense also claimed Lowe is connected to Harrelson's disappearance, alleging Lowe had a relationship with, and for a time, lived with Xavior's mother, Sarah Harrelson.

The two men the defense claimed killed Tibbetts have said they had nothing to do with the crime and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says there is no evidence connecting the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson and the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

On August 2, Judge Yates denied the request for a new trial, allowing the sentencing to proceed.

TIMELINE SINCE GUILTY VERDICT: