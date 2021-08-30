Wapsipinicon River Forecast Update

The Wapsipinicon River is on the rise. The latest forecast has Independence going from 6.5 feet Monday evening to 16.3 feet Wednesday morning. Here is the hydrograph showing how fast it is forecast to increase. Click here for the latest chart.

The reason for the quick forecast rise in the river is because of where the heavy rain fell last week. The map below has a couple of overlays on it. This helps illustrate where the heavy rain fell in relation to the river basin to impact Independence to Anamosa. These are two forecast points along the Wapsipinicon River in the KWWL viewing area.

The pink/grayish contour (filled) shows where the heaviest rain fell in the last 2 weeks. New Hampton has reported 14.59" of rain this month and most of it falling in the last two weeks. Fredericksburg has reported 9.30" of rain this month and like New Hampton, most of it has fallen in the last two weeks.

Iowa Flood Center

Farther downstream the next forecast point is Anamosa. Monday evening the river stands at 7.33 feet and will remain steady through Tuesday. The water, from up north, finally makes it south to Anamosa and will begin to rise. The latest forecast crest is 19.8 feet by Friday afternoon. Click here for the latest forecast for Anamosa.