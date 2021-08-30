UNI’s Kerkhoff finishes 15th in 100 meter Paralympic prelims

TOKYO (KWWL) -- UNI junior Erin Kerkhoff went 12.99 seconds in the 100 meter prelims in her Paralympic debut Monday night. The Solon native finished fifth in the third heat and 15th overall in the T13 which came up short of securing one of the eight spots in the event final.

Kerkhoff, who has a visual impairment was making her first appearance in the Paralympic Games and still has one event left. She'll run in the prelims of the 400 meters on Thursday morning at approximately 7:30 AM Iowa time.