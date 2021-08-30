TRACKING: The next chance of rain

Tonight: The weather is quiet tonight under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s to low 60s with a light northeast wind.

Tuesday: We will have more clouds than sunshine. A few showers and isolated storms are possible. If you get any rain the amounts will be less, then 0.50” and will not impact the river levels. High temperatures are in the upper 70s.

Tuesday Night: Showers end followed by the clouds clearing. Lows are back in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday/Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant conditions with highs near 80.