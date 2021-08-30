TRACKING: Steady, seasonal temps; low humidity

Some river flood warnings are in effect. For river levels, click here. Stay vigilant on the roads and remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Today: We have a gorgeous Monday on tap as skies will be mostly sunny, allowing us to dry out from heavy rain over the past week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with humidity staying low thanks to a northeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight/Tuesday: The trickiest part of this forecast will be tonight into Tuesday. A cluster of showers/storms will develop somewhere near the borders of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska Monday night, but the exact location and the track they will take is unclear.

These storms are trending away from the area, but we cannot rule out a chance for showers/storms late Monday night into Tuesday for our southern and western counties. This cluster could bring strong storms and heavy rain. Otherwise, clouds increase Monday night and skies will be partly sunny for Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s and highs will be mainly in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds

Rest of the Week: We look dry Wednesday and Thursday before more rain chances into the weekend. Temperatures will stay in a tight range – upper 70s to low 80s for the week with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Even cooler air is possible into next week.