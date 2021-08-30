TRACKING: Comfortable weather, hazy

Flood Warnings are in effect for portions of Eastern Iowa. For a check on river levels, click here.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for today. North winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are comfortable and in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Cloud clover increases tonight, with a chance of storms late. Northeast winds are light. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: A storm complex may push through early Tuesday before exiting by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies linger. At this time, the severe threat is low. Northeast winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday Night: Skies clear Tuesday night. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Wednesday: By midweek, we can expect plentiful sunshine and temperatures around 80 degrees. Winds shift out of the east at 5-10 mph.

This Week: Storms push back in Friday through the start of the weekend. Temperatures hover around the 80 degree mark.