Sheriff: Deputy wounded, shooter killed during traffic stop

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy was wounded, and the man who shot him was killed during a traffic stop. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says the confrontation occurred Monday afternoon on a West Melbourne street near Interstate 95. Authorities say a deputy pulled over a vehicle with three occupants and a two-month old baby inside and was quickly joined by a second deputy. Officials say a passenger in the back seat opened fire with a short-stock rifle, striking one of the deputies. Both deputies returned fire. The man began to hit one deputy with the butt of the rifle. The other deputy fired multiple times, killing the man.