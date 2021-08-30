Officials looking into cause of explosion, fire at Iowa bank

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Officials in south-central Iowa are investigating the cause of an explosion and subsequent fire at a closed bank in Indianola. Television station KCCI reports that the explosion happened at TruBank around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, when witnesses reported hearing the explosion and seeing smoke and fire coming from the teller area inside the bank. Officials say the bank was closed and no one was inside the building at the time of the explosion. No injuries were reported.