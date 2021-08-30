Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for kidnapping Cedar Falls babysitter

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man who pulled a teenage girl into his home and groped her in 2019 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Saul Santos Vasquez Martinez was found guilty earlier this year of second-degree kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He will also have to register as a sex offender and will serve 10 years of parole after he is released from prison.

Court records showed Martinez pulled a 16-year-old girl into a home on West 18th St. on July 23, 2019. The girl had been outside with a child who she had been babysitting.

Once inside, the victim said Martinez pulled her into a bedroom, forced her against a wall, and began to grope her. Court documents stated she pushed Martinez away and ran out of the home.

Court records showed Vasquez told an immigration official he was in the United States illegally. He also admitted to pulling the girl into the home where he “hugged and kissed her.”