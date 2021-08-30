Man accused in Atlanta spa shootings to appear in court today

ATLANTA (KWWL) — The man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta area spas is set to appear in court today.

Robert Aaron Long is accused of shooting four people to death at a spa in Cherokee County, Georgia on March 16. Authorities say he then killed four more people at two other spas in Atlanta. He pleaded guilty in the Cherokee County killings last month and received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years.

He's set to be arraigned Monday in the Fulton County killings. The prosecutor there is seeking the death penalty and a sentencing enhancement under Georgia's hate crimes law.

Six of the eight slain victims were Asian women. What we know about the victims is listed below. You can read more information about the victims HERE.

Daoyou Feng was an employee at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Georgia. She was 44 years old.

Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz is a mechanic who was standing nearby the shootings. He is the only victim to survive.

Hyun Jung Grant was an employee at Gold Spa in Atlanta. She was 51 years old.

Paul Andrew Michels was a handyman for Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Georgia. He was 54 years old.

Soon Chung Park was an employee at Gold Spa in Atlanta. She was 74 years old.

Suncha Kim was an employee at Gold Spa in Atlanta. She was 69 years old.

Xiaojie "Emily" Tan was the owner of Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Georgia. She was 49 years old.

Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez was a client at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, Georgia. She was 33 years old.

Yong Ae Yue was an employee at Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta. She was 63 years old.

The Associated Press helped contribute to this story.