Local nonprofit helps reimburse vaccine-related costs and lost wages

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Worth-A-Shot nonprofit offers up to $100 for people who might have extra expenses due to getting the vaccine.

It isn't an incentive, but reimbursement for money lost when going to get the vaccine. The founders say they're not there to convince people to get the shot but to help those who want it.

The organization has already helped dozens of people, even across the country after opening on August 12.

"Every day. It's just increased more and more," Worth-A-Shot President Jubal Slone said.

Since the nonprofit launched a few weeks ago, people have been using the group as a way to get protected against COVID-19.

Applicants from Iowa, Indiana, Texas, and New York have come through the organization.

"A lot of people have said 'I'd get the vaccine but I can't miss work,'" Slone said, "We saw a need in the community for people choosing to get the vaccine to help them make that choice easier."

For some, finding time to go and get the vaccine is not always easy.

"To run out on your lunch break and get vaccinated or take a little bit of time off work if you're not feeling well. A lot of people don't have that luxury," Worth-A-Shot Vice President Emily Hess said.

Others have different issues and barriers they have to overcome as well. Transportation to go and get the vaccine, child care for children who may be left at home, and lost wages for missing work are other expenses many people have to think about.

"If that is a barrier for people, what a great organization to help people to be able to get that shot, so they don't have to end up taking two weeks off work, or ending up in the hospital, or even worse," Worth-A-Shot member Megan Johnson said.

Johnson's adult children had some extra costs to consider when going to get their shot against COVID-19. Her son had to pay for transportation to and from his appointment, while her daughter would have had to skip work, losing out on wages.

"She didn't want to have to take time off, she put off getting the shot, and ended up getting COVID, and had to take two weeks off work to recover at home," Johnson said.

Worth-A-Shot eligibility criteria to receive up to $100 include:

18+ years old

Receive your vaccine after August 12

Have extra expenses due to the vaccine

Did not receive other compensation related to vaccination (i.e. employer paid you to get vaccinated)

The nonprofit depends on donations to reimburse eligible applicants and has already raised about $8,000.

If you would like to apply or donate to Worth-A-Shot you can do so by visiting their website, sending a message to the organization's Facebook Page, or by calling 319-774-5505.