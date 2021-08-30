Linn County Treasurer’s Office closing for COVID-19 related absences

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — The Treasurer's Office will be closed to walk-in customers starting August 31, 2021 until further notice due to a staffing shortage caused by COVID-19 cases and exposures.

The office will reopen when staffing levels are met for operations. The Linn County Treasurer's Office will continue processing received by mail, drop box and email including phone calls as staffing levels allow.

A white drop box is available outside the Public Service Center (935 2nd St. SW) for payments, vehicle registration renewals or other documents. Vehicle registration renewals and property taxes can be paid online at www.iowataxandtags.org.