Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities say a young lifeguard was killed and seven other people injured when lightning struck a Jersey Shore beach Monday afternoon. Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard in Berkeley Township was killed in the afternoon. It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in little over a week. Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy says seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Earlier this month a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.