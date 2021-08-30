Lawyers seek ICC probe into alleged war crimes in Yemen

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Human rights lawyers representing hundreds of victims of Yemen’s civil war are calling on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by the Saudi-led coalition during the devastating conflict. British lawyer Toby Cadman filed the request Monday. It highlights three separate incidents — an August 2018 airstrike that destroyed a school bus, a missile attack in October 2016 that killed at least 110 people; and allegations of torture and murder of civilians in prisons. Civil war erupted in Yemen in 2014 when Houthi rebels seized the capital. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year on the side of the exiled government.