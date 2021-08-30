Flags ordered at half-staff to honor fallen Pearl Harbor sailor

SMITHLAND, Iowa (KWWL) — Gov. Reynolds has ordered flags at half-staff on August 31, 2021 to honor 25-year-old Navy Fireman 1st Class Wesley J. Brown who was killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II. Brown was assigned to the USS Oklahoma at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor.

Brown, his mother, and sister had lived in Oto, Iowa where he worked with his cousin on a farm before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He was buried in the Little Sioux Township Cemetery of Smithland, Iowa on August 28th.

Other information about Wesley J. Brown from the DPAA can be found HERE.