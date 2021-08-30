Dubuque man pleads not guilty in death of 80-year-old woman

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - A 60-year-old man in Dubuque has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder charges in the death of an 80-year-old woman.

Mark T. Fishler was charged with first degree murder in early August after police discovered the body of Berniece M. Williamson inside a home in the 2100 block of Clarke Drive on July 15th. At the time, Dubuque Police referred to the death as suspicious.

An autopsy later determined Williamson died from multiple blunt force trauma wounds to the head.

Fishler has been in custody in the Dubuque County Jail since July 21st on unrelated charges. He was identified as the suspect after police conducted several interviews, collected evidence from several locations, and reviewed footage from City traffic cameras and private surveillance systems.

If convicted, Fishler faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. His next court date is November 1st.