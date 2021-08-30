Dike-New Hartford school makes progress on $17 million renovation project

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD, Iowa (KWWL) - After a summer of construction, the Dike-New Hartford School has made a lot of progress on its complete renovation project.

Having classrooms, facilities, even their boilers built in the 1950s, the district believed it was time to bring the school up to speed with 21st-century learning facilities.











Images of the completed portions of the school!

CREWS HAVE TORN OUT AND COMPLETED:

First floor classrooms

Boilers

First floor hallways

Pre-school ward

Safe rooms

First floor bathrooms

and more.

Currently, crews are working towards completing the entire second floor, which will become the new science suite for the school.





Images of the second floor under construction.

Along with academic upgrades, the school is also adding in a new athletic wing which will include bigger training facilities from their weight room to a brand new gym.

With the New Hartford School also under construction, Superintendent Justin Stockdale said he's pleased with progress so far.

"Both of our campuses are seeing safety upgrades. Safe rooms being added in both campuses entries are being redone in every building, we got more eyes on the street," Stockdale said, "we're here the first week of school and we were able to bring our kids in when anticipated so it's going well."

Students having to attend school with construction going on, student body president Zach Herreld told KWWL he's excited to see the school transform throughout the school year.

"I just can't wait to see the outside of the school, if I drive past just to see the outside and how nice and modern it looks really reflects you know what the school is," Herreld said.

Entering his senior year at Dike-New Hartford, Devon Kollasch said he's the most excited to finally have an AC unit throughout the school!

"Last year I would walk through the school in this part right here and I'd be like sweating, super hot and humid in there," Kollasch said, "but I walked in there I have a few classes over here and it's cool so I like it."

Right now, students have to park on neighborhood sidewalks and walk to school since the parking lot is closed for expansion. Stockdale also said classrooms only have temporary AC units at the moment, but crews plan on knocking that out Labor Day weekend, so students and faculty will have cool air by September 7th.

Stockdale said this is an estimated 18-month project and he hopes to have the athletic facilities done by next fall.