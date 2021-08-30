Cyprus: Syrian oil slick could reach the island in 24 hours

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus says an oil slick believed to have originated from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries could reach the northeastern tip of the Mediterranean island nation in the next 24 hours. The Cyprus Fisheries and Marine Research Department said late Monday that computer models indicate the slick could affect Apostolos Andreas Cape in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus by late Tuesday. It said information and photographs received from ships in the region show the slick is a thin film of oil rather than thick crude. Syria’s state news agency said last week that the spill occurred after fuel leaked from a tank at the Baniyas power plant.