Colorado election official files suit to remove county clerk

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado secretary of state has sued to remove a rural county’s election clerk who is accused of allowing a security breach of voting equipment that the FBI also is investigating. Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in the lawsuit Monday that an initial investigation shows images of election management software were obtained by conspiracy theorists and posted on far-right blogs. The Democratic secretary of state says Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters allowed a non-employee into the office. Peters has claimed the investigation is an attempt to take over one of the few remaining conservative counties in Colorado.