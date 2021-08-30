Colombia court refuses to try general accused in 104 murders

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A court in Colombia has refused to allow a trial for a retired general accused of offering incentives that led soldiers to murder 104 civilians and pass them off as guerrilla fighters killed in combat during Colombia’s long civil conflict. Bogota’s Superior Tribunal ruled Monday that Mario Montoya is not under the jurisdiction of ordinary courts because he is cooperating with a special tribunal created by the 2016 peace deal between the government and the now disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. The ruling will be appealed by relatives of civilians killed by soldiers under Montoya’s command, who are hoping that the case sets a powerful precedent.