Collins Aerospace acquires digital aviation company FlightAware

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Collins Aerospace announced on Monday that they have acquired digital aviation company FlightAware, which will join their Avionics strategic business unit.

FlightAware is a Houston-based company founded in 2005 that provides real-time and historical flight information. They currently have around 130 employees.

The agreement was announced on Monday, as Collins' now gains FlightAware's global flight tracking technology.

“Global connectivity now shapes and impacts every segment of aviation. FlightAware is the recognized leader in data collection, analytics and customer experience, which will help Collins unlock the full power of the connected ecosystem for our customers,” Collins Aerospace’s head of Avionics Dave Nieuwsma said. “FlightAware’s flight tracking and data platform, the largest in the world, has the potential to deliver new capabilities and innovations across our entire business.”

“The world’s aerospace companies and aircraft operators are looking to digital aviation to provide the next revolution in aviation efficiency and reliability and we are excited to join Collins Aerospace and Raytheon Technologies at this pivotal time to continue to lead that revolution at an even broader scale,” FlightAware CEO Daniel Baker said.

Read more about the acquisition here.