Amara Andrews officially files run for Cedar Rapids Mayor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Amara Andrews campaign is now official by turning in almost twice the number of signatures needed for a candidate in the November city election. The Andrews campaign says they managed to receive 562 petition signatures.

"It was important for our campaign to speak with voters in every single quadrant," said Amara Andrews. "We took our time, knocked on hundreds of doors, and heard from thousands of Cedar Rapidians. Everyone we’ve spoken with indicated that they are ready for change."

Andrews is originally from California and has worked and lived in Cedar Rapids for almost 10 years. She graduated from UC-Berkely and receive a law degree from the UCLA School of Law.

Andrews has served on the board for several community organizations and is currently the vice president of the board for the Advocates for Social Justice.