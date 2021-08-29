Western Illinois tops UNI soccer in OT

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- In an offensive showcase, Western Illinois struck the final blow as the Leathernecks topped UNI 4-3 in overtime on Sunday.

After Kayla Turner's overtime goal put WIU up early, the Panthers responded with back to back tallies from Johnnie Hill and Ashley Harrington to take a 2-1 lead at halftime.

That lead went away in the second half after Bridget Schuler caught UNI keeper Brittney Bentheimer out of the net for a 2-2 tie. Amy Andrews later put Western ahead. With five minutes remaining, however, Lauren Heinsch scored the equalizer to send the game to overtime.

Six minutes into the final period Jenna Lundgren scored the golden goal handing UNI their second loss of the season.