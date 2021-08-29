Vote here for the Friday Night Heroes Play and Game of the Week Updated Last updated today at 10:25 pm August 29, 2021 10:21 pm Mark Woodley Friday Night Heroes, Top Sports Stories Friday Night Heroes Game Week 2 Vote for the Lincoln Savings Bank Game of the Week for Week 2Grundy Center at Dike-New HartfordSolon at Mount VernonCR Xavier at West DelawareWaterloo West at Cedar FallsVote for the Lincoln Savings Play of the WeekK'Juan Owens (Waterloo East) 76 yard TD runDominic Mann (CR Kennedy) one-handed interception and touchdownBrody Clark-Hurlburt (Jesup) touchdown after lateral and passAiden McDermott (Xavier) 45 yard TD reception