UNI Financial Literacy Club kickoff event will help get your finances in order.

Mike Finley is the Crazy Man in the Pink Wig. He's also a self-made millionaire, who was able to retire at age 45.

He did so, he says, by changing his mindset. He says you can also begin that journey to financial freedom, starting Tuesday night, September, 7, in the Maucker Union on the UNI campus.

It's the kickoff event for the UNI Financial Literacy Club's fall semester. It's free and open to the public. The first 400 people attending the kickoff event will each received a 'crisp' ten dollar bill, just for showing up.

The free kickoff event begins at 6 p.m. on September 7 and will last an hour and a half in the Maucker Union Main Ballroom.

The fall semester is designed to provide participants a clear path to a successful financial life and retirement.

Mike Finley talks about the semester on this week's edition of The Steele Report