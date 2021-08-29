Train crash kills one, injures two in West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a car drove into a train's path on Saturday.

A 26-year-old is dead and a 27-year-old and 8-month-old are injured after a car entered the path of an oncoming train in West Liberty. The 26-year-old was a passenger. The driver and infant were transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The car was traveling northbound on Columbus Street when it entered the path of a train traveling westbound on Chesebro Road.

Names are not being released at this time. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.

