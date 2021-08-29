TRACKING: Lower humidity and seasonable temperatures

Several local rivers are on the rise. Click here to check river levels.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a light north wind. The humidity will be much lower. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. There may be a stray shower or thunderstorms south of I-80 in the afternoon. The wind will be northeast 5-10 mph with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, otherwise a partly cloudy sky is expected. Highs will be near 80° with an east wind 5-10 mph.

Temperatures remain seasonable for much of the week and into next weekend. Our next front moves in Friday, bringing the potential for rain and storms.