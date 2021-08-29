TRACKING: Cooler temperatures and falling humidity

Saturated conditions and heavy rain have led to areas of flooding in northeast Iowa with water overwhelming rivers and streams. Some flood warnings are in effect. For river levels, click here. Stay vigilant on the roads and remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Today: A cold front is coming through today, bringing a quick-moving round of rain and storms early this morning. Behind this initial line, some showers are possible, but are expected to wither away. After this morning’s rain, skies will become partly to mostly cloudy with another chance at some afternoon redevelopment of storms in our southern counties. Thanks to the front, winds will shift to the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, keeping highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. While it will be humid, dew points will begin to drop.

Tonight: Skies become mostly clear, save for a stray shower or storm south of I-80 tonight. Winds will become light, and lows will drop to the mid and upper 50s (low to mid 60s south).

Monday: Monday will be a very pleasant day with partly cloudy skies, low humidity, and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be light and there may be a stray shower or storm south of I-80.

Tuesday: A chance for showers and storms will develop overnight Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures remain cool with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rest of the Week: We look dry Wednesday and Thursday before more rain chances into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler – ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.