Three children killed in US drone strike targeting ISIS bombers

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says three children were killed in a drone strike that U.S. officials said struck a vehicle carrying multiple Islamic State suicide bombers. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity out of security concerns.

U.S. officials said the vehicle was carrying explosives and that the initial strike on Sunday set off secondary explosions.

American officials said the bombers planned to attack Kabul's international airport, where a massive airlift is still underway.

The strike came just two days before the U.S. is set to conclude a massive airlift and withdraw the last of its troops, ending America’s longest war with the Taliban back in power.

The U.S. State Department released a statement signed by around 100 countries, as well as NATO and the European Union, saying they had received “assurances” from the Taliban that people with travel documents would still be able to leave.