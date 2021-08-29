UPDATE: US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport

UPDATE: The U.S. says a drone struck a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate before they could target the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul’s international airport.

There were few initial details about the incident, as well the incident concerning a rocket that struck a neighborhood just northwest of the airport, killing a child.

The Taliban initially described the two strikes as separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce and witnesses heard only one large blast Sunday in the Afghan capital.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - A Taliban spokesman says a U.S. military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday. U.S. military officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The incident appears to the same as a rocket blast that occurred Sunday killing one child northwest of the airport.