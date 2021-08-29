Shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A shooting left one man with life-threatening gunshot wounds late Saturday night.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department was dispatched to 4012 21st Avenue SW at 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A man with life-threatening gunshot wounds was found on scene. Police say the scene is secured and witnesses were interviewed.

Cedar Rapids Police are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with us online and on-air as we learn more.