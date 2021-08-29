Rainfall totals Saturday 8/28 to Sunday 8/29
A bit of rainfall yesterday and this morning missed the cutoff from yesterday's rainfall post. So here is the rest of it. Below is the 24 hour rainfall estimate.
Here is a full list of totals from roughly 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM Sunday.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.07
|Dubuque
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids
|T
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Allison
|0.45
|Aurora
|0.08
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.18
|Bluffton
|0.01
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|T
|Cedar Falls
|0.07
|Charles City
|0.60
|Clutier
|0.17
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.01
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.35
|Eldora 1.7 SSE
|0.45
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.03
|Elkader 5 NW
|0.02
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.22
|Fayette
|0.10
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.12
|Garber
|0.09
|Garwin
|0.29
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.11
|Grundy Center
|0.09
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.19
|Hampton
|1.47
|Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW
|T
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.04
|Haven 1 NE
|0.02
|Hubbard
|2.33
|Independence
|0.13
|Iowa City
|0.05
|Iowa Falls
|1.78
|La Porte City
|0.11
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|T
|Littleport
|0.35
|Manchester No. 2
|0.02
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.02
|Marshalltown
|0.04
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.54
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.75
|New Hartford
|0.48
|Parkersburg
|1.85
|Reinbeck
|0.97
|Riceville
|0.47
|Saratoga
|0.57
|Steamboat rock
|0.59
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.10
|Strawberry Point
|0.10
|Tama
|0.16
|Toledo
|0.12
|Traer
|0.36
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.08
|Vinton
|0.01
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.08