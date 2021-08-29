Skip to Content

Rainfall totals Saturday 8/28 to Sunday 8/29

9:51 am Schnack's Weather Blog

A bit of rainfall yesterday and this morning missed the cutoff from yesterday's rainfall post. So here is the rest of it. Below is the 24 hour rainfall estimate.

Here is a full list of totals from roughly 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM Sunday.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.07
Dubuque0.01
Cedar RapidsT
Iowa City0.00
Allison0.45
Aurora0.08
Bloomington 3.5 N0.18
Bluffton0.01
Cassville 7.8 ENET
Cedar Falls0.07
Charles City0.60
Clutier0.17
Dorchester 3 S0.01
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.35
Eldora 1.7 SSE 0.45  
Eldorado 1 E0.03
Elkader 5 NW0.02
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.22  
Fayette0.10
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.12  
Garber0.09
Garwin0.29
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.11
Grundy Center0.09
Guttenberg L&D 100.19
Hampton1.47
Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW T  
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.04  
Haven 1 NE0.02
Hubbard2.33
Independence0.13
Iowa City0.05
Iowa Falls1.78
La Porte City0.11
Lisbon 0.1 W T  
Littleport0.35
Manchester No. 20.02
Marion 1.7 NNW0.02
Marshalltown0.04
Nashua 2 SW0.54
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.75  
New Hartford0.48
Parkersburg1.85
Reinbeck0.97
Riceville0.47
Saratoga0.57
Steamboat rock0.59
Steuben 4 SE0.10
Strawberry Point0.10
Tama0.16
Toledo0.12
Traer0.36
Tripoli 2 N0.08
Vinton0.01
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.08  
