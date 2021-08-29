Power out in New Orleans as wind, storm surge from Hurricane Ida lash Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP)- Hurricane Ida came ashore along the Louisiana coast Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. The storm moved across the southeast Louisiana wetlands, weakening only slightly, and rushing toward New Orleans and Baton Rouge, one of the nation's most important industrial corridors.

The Category 4 storm had top sustained winds up to 150 mph at landfall Sunday. It blew off roofs, knocked out power to about 590,000 customers and reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Hours later, Ida was down to a Category 3 storm with 120 mph sustained winds.

On Sunday night, power was out across the entire city of New Orleans due to "catastrophic damage" to energy facilities.

Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans. The Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness tweeted New Orleans had no power as of Sunday night, adding the only power in the city was coming from generators. The message included a screenshot that cited "catastrophic transmission damage" as the reason for the power failure.

@EntergyNOLA has confirmed that New Orleans has no power. The only power in the city is coming from generators. #Ida pic.twitter.com/9clSeFcz3T — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 30, 2021

It struck on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier. New Orleans officials say the levees that failed and caused catastrophic flooding in Katrina have been significantly strengthened since.

Federal officials say hundreds of emergency responders are in place in Louisiana and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has power restoration experts and generators at the ready.

The Coast Guard prepositioned vessels for deepwater search and rescue efforts. Other states also sent teams to help with ground and water rescue.

Much of the response began days before Sunday's landfall. President Joe Biden said federal support would remain in the region for "as long as it takes."

FEMA said more than 2,400 FEMA employees were in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas and ready to help.

Hurricane Ida struck as hospitals and their intensive care units in Southern Louisiana were filled with patients infected with the highly contagious delta variant.

Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Lafouche Parish was coping with extensive roof damage and troubles with its phone system Sunday afternoon.

Gov. John Bel Edwards told The Associated Press the state's big focus is on making sure there is enough generator power and water at hospitals to keep up with vital patient needs.