Messi set for his PSG debut against Reims, starts on bench

PARIS (AP) — Soccer great Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain in the French league game at Reims. The record six-time Ballon d’Or winner was named on the bench for Sunday’s match at the modest 20,000-seater Stade Auguste Delaune. The 34-year-old Argentine joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through. Striker Kylian Mbappe was picked in the starting lineup as Real Madrid tries to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.