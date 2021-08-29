Linn County authorities rescue lost fisherman Sunday morning

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A lost fisherman who spent a day trying to find his way out of the Chain Lakes Natural area near Palo was rescued Sunday morning by Linn County officials.

Kim "Ed" Yerkes of Cedar Rapids called Linn County Dispatch just after 6 a.m. reporting he went fishing in the area Saturday morning Aug. 28, but got disoriented and lost when he tried to find a new spot to fish from. Yerkes was in a small pontoon and had been trying to find his way out since Saturday.

Dispatchers were able to track Yerkes cellular signal to find his location and Linn County Deputies and other emergency crews responded. Authorities were able to locate and safely rescue Yerkes from the area within an hour of his call. He was transported to an area hospital due to an unrelated medical condition.