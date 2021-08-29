Skip to Content

Kansas hands Iowa soccer first loss of the season

9:57 pm
Kansas Soccer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWWL) -- For the first time this season, Iowa failed to find the back of the net. The Hawkeyes fell 1-0 in overtime to Kansas, suffering their first loss after a 3-0 start.

Both Iowa's Monica Wilhelm and the Jayhawks' Sarah Peters kept out all nine shots on goal through the end of regulation. Raena Childers put an end to the game in the 94th minute, knocking a loose ball in the box inside the right post for the golden goal and the Kansas win.

Author Profile Photo

Mark Woodley

Sports Anchor

