Iran and Syria vow to confront U.S. sanctions

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iran and Syria have vowed to take “mighty steps” to confront U.S. sanctions imposed on both countries, saying relations between the two regional allies will strengthen under Iran’s new leadership. The announcement was made by Iran’s new foreign minister, who began an official visit to Damascus on Sunday. Iran has been one of the Syrian government’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help President Bashar Assad’s troops in the 10-year civil war. Half a million have been killed in the conflict, and half of the country’s pre-war population of 23 million has been displaced.