Hurricane Ida, now a category 4 storm, is churning towards Louisiana

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows that Ida has strengthened to a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph and gusts up to 165 mph near the eye wall. The satellite imagery is terrifying, showing the eye of the storm and the outer bands already pushing over land.

As the storm moves northwest at 15 mph, landfall is imminent, likely around midday today in Louisiana. It is expected to arrive as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 145 mph. Widespread, catastrophic wind damage is expected with power outages and tree damage. As it moves inland, it will weaken, maintaining hurricane strength through tonight. It should weaken to tropical storm strength by Monday afternoon, still inflicting heavy rain upon the south.







Storm surge is expected to be extreme and life threatening along the coast. Surges of 12-16 feet are possible near the mouth of the Mississippi.

Flash flooding is likely to occur further inland with estimated rainfall amounts up to 15" with locally higher amounts in a short amount of time.

Louisiana is still reeling after 5 landfalls in 2020 from category 4 Hurricane Laura, category 3 Hurricane Zeta, category 2 Hurricane Delta, Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Today is the 16 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's landfall.