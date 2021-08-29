Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana with 150 mph winds

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hurricane Ida has struck land in Louisiana, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. coming ashore near the barrier island of Grand Isle with winds of 150 mph.

Ida's landfall on Sunday came on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, about 40 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

The storm is expected to move across the southeast Louisiana wetlands, weakening only slightly, and bringing devastating weather to New Orleans and Baton Rouge.